Vapositori For ED Spokesperson Gets Brand New Car From Wicknell Chivayo

By A Correspondent

The controversial businessman and Zanu PF affiliate Wicknell Chivayo has purchased a brand new car for another sympathiser of the regime.

This was announced by one Snowball Tongogara on Wednesday.

Snowball wrote on X :

“Thank you @wicknellchivayo for blessing @vapostori4ED Spokesperson Madzibaba Obey with a Ford Ranger.

We worked together during the election time and he was active in mobilizing mapotsori and mazion to vote for President ED Mnangagwa and ZANUPF.

He played a crucial role in discharge of his duties. Well done vanhu vese vari kufara.”

