Vapositori For ED Spokesperson Gets Brand New Car From Wicknell Chivayo
2 May 2024
By A Correspondent
The controversial businessman and Zanu PF affiliate Wicknell Chivayo has purchased a brand new car for another sympathiser of the regime.
This was announced by one Snowball Tongogara on Wednesday.
Snowball wrote on X :
“Thank you @wicknellchivayo for blessing @vapostori4ED Spokesperson Madzibaba Obey with a Ford Ranger.
We worked together during the election time and he was active in mobilizing mapotsori and mazion to vote for President ED Mnangagwa and ZANUPF.
He played a crucial role in discharge of his duties. Well done vanhu vese vari kufara.”