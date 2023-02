Man Utd Wanted South Africa To Become Their Shirt Sponsor

A verified video confirms that #mufc sent ‘South African Tourism’ a proposal to sponsor their shirts. The package was received by their CEO, Themba Khumalo.

South African Tourism are also currently linked with Tottenham Hotspur in a record breaking deal which hopes to increase tourism in South Africa.

This is very similar to the proposal which was sent to Visit Saudi

