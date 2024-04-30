Highlanders Target PSL Glory

Highlanders moved two points clear at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table after beating rivals CAPS United 2-0 in Sunday’s matchday nine encounter played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

Bosso cruised to the victory courtesy of first half goals from Andrew Mbeba and McKinnon Mushore.

The hosts made their intentions known in the early moments of the game when they created a couple of chances through Lynoth Chikuhwa, Mbeba and Mvelo Khoza, who was denied by the woodwork.

CAPS, on the other end, didn’t threaten much and sat deep as they tried to absorb the pressure.

However, their bubble burst in the 25th minute when Mbeba’s header found the back of the net and put Bosso ahead.

Makepekepe endured more misery in the following moments when they conceded another goal just before the half hour mark through Mushore’s effort.

The goals clearly unsettled them and the away team was lucky not to concede again in the remainder of the first half.

In the second period, Highlanders set the early pace again with a few dangerous chances through Chikuhwa and Brighton Ncube but CAPS survived the scare.

The Green Machine responded with Lot Chiwunga’s threats but Bosso keeper Raphael Pitisi managed to deal with them.

The hosts managed the remainder of the game well and preserved their lead to mark their return to winning ways after dropping points in the previous three games.

Elsewhere, FC Platinum lost 1-0 to Manica Diamonds, while Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum drew 2-2.

