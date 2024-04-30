Lady Chevrons Dismiss UAE

THE Zimbabwe women’s cricket team, the Lady Chevrons, proved their mettle with an eight wicket win over hosts United Arab Emirates in their 2nd match at the World Cup qualifiers in Abu Dhabi.

The win is certain to boost their chances as they prepare to take on stiffer opponents Ireland in their third match on Monday.

United Arab Emirates won the toss and chose to bat a decision that proved to be the right one for Mary-Anne Musonda and her team.

UAE were restricted to a modest total of 105 runs for a loss of 9 wickets in their 20 overs.

In response, Zimbabwe wasted no time in chasing down the target of 106, with openers Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano with 36 and Captain Mary-Anne Musonda with 26 putting on a brilliant partnership that laid the foundation for their emphatic victory.

Zimbabwe reached the target in just 15 overs, handing them their first win of the tournament and restoring their confidence after their opening loss.

The Lady Chevrons hope to maintain the good form when they meet familiar foes Ireland on Monday.

“The confidence is back now, I do believe we are ready for Ireland. We are going to do our homework as we have played a lot of them and we have got footage of their batters and bowlers so we just have to come up with a plan for each of them and if we execute will definitely win,” said Lady Chevrons head coach, Walter Chawaguta.

Both teams have a win each, with two points apiece, with Ireland on second position while Zimbabwe lie third.

Zimbabwe and Ireland are part of the ten nations vying for the two remaining slots for World Cup qualification to be staged in Bangladesh later this year.

