Grisly Murder In Matobo

By A Correspondent

In a chilling revelation, the Zimbabwe Republic Police disclosed a heinous crime that shook the tranquility of Halale Village in Matobo.

The incident, which transpired on the 27th of April, involved the brutal stabbing of Phikisani Moyo, a 22-year-old, by Raisemore Maseko, a mere 19-year-old.

The motive behind this gruesome act? A dispute arising from a proposition of love towards the victim’s 15-year-old nephew.

Such a tragic event not only highlights the fragility of human life but also underscores the deep-seated issues of intolerance and violence within communities.

In a statement on X the Zimbabwe Republic Police said :

“Police in Matobo have arrested Raisemore Maseko (19) in connection with a case of murder in which he stabbed Phikisani Moyo (22) with a knife on the neck, back and stomach after an argument on 27/04/24 at Halale Village.

The suspect had proposed love to the victim’s nephew (15).”

