Dr Tsvangirai An Icon Of The People’s Struggle: President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has described the late former Prime Minister and MDC founding president, the Right Honourable Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai as a great mentor.

Dr Tsvangirai died on February 14, 2018 after a long battle with cancer.

Writing on Twitter, President Chamisa described the late veteran opposition leader as a ” doyen of democracy” and an icon of the people’s struggle.

“5 YEARS ON..We are still standing! The struggle continues! The pursuit of justice never ends.

The 5 key lessons you taught me; Never keep or carry a grudge.Don’t pursue vengeance. Seek peace with all men. Ignore haters, cynics and doomsayers.

Stay focused,stay the course! RIP SAVE.”

