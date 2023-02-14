ZimEye
Zimbabwe delivers humanitarian aid to Turkey earthquake victims, at a time tens of thousands of its own citizens are in need of rescue across across its borders. Are you sincere @Tinoedzazvimwe1 @nickmangwana ? pic.twitter.com/1iMaTFt0rs— ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 14, 2023
