Legislator Urges Companies To Prioritize Safety Of Female Workers At Night

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Legislator and Deputy Speaker of Parliament Tatenda Mavetera has urged shop operators to prioritize the safety of workers who finish work at night.

Mavetera’s remarks come in the wake of a Spar Braeside employee who was murdered near her house in Chadcombe.

“My condolences to Faith Musonza’s family. My question to Spar is what is their company policy on safety of workers after knocking off late because 7pm is late for any woman? The safety of female workers is very important they should be protected,” said Mavetera.

Police have since launched investigations into the case and are appealing for information

which might assist with investigations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the

incident.

“Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which

Faith Musonza aged 36 was found dead in a drain near her house along Chiremba Road,

Chadcombe, Hatfield on February 13, 2023,” he said.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...