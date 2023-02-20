Kadewere Breaks Record As His Goal Helps Mallorca Edge Past Villareal

Warriors striker Tino Kadewere says he is delighted to break his Laliga duck after helping his Mallorca side to a 4-2 victory over 10-man Villarreal on Saturday, becoming the first Zimbabwean to score a goal in the Spanish topflight league.

The 27-year-old, on loan from French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon, celebrated his first league start for his team by opening the scoring sheet following a poor clearance by former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina which was intercepted by Muriqi to set up the former Harare City star to side-foot the ball home.

Speaking after the match, Kadewere who was injured at the beginning of his Mallorca tenure and played a few games as a substitute on his return, said he was happy to score his first league goal.

“I’m very happy and I feel very proud. It was a good game and it was a great goal. It also came at a good time because we got the three points,” Kadewere told the club’s official website.

Through this goal against the Yellow Submarine, Kadewere became the first Zimbabwean player to score a goal in the Laliga division.

The striker was substituted with 12 minutes remaining. He was saluted by the fans at the end of the match, and a section of the crowd could be heard chanting his name as the players made their way back to the dressing rooms.

A hash tag #FambaTino on the club’s Twitter page was also trending after the match.

Kadewere, whose loan deal expires at the end of the season, said he was humbled by the fans’ gesture.

-Newsday

