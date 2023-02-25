ZimEye
Search for:
Search
NEWS
Saturday, February 25th, 2023
National
Videos
Opinion
Nomazulu Thata
Wilbert Mukori
Masimba Mavaza
Sport
Business
International
National
After Police Arrest, Mwonzora Flies Off To “KuChando” Brussels
25 February 2023
Spread the love
MDC President Senator Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora is attending the 62nd Session of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States and the European Union Joint Parliamentary Assembly in Brussels, Belgium.
Share this:
Tweet
Like this:
Like
Loading...
Related
%d
bloggers like this: