Winky D Withdrawn From NAMA Awards

By- Dancehall music star Winky D’s name was withdrawn from this year’s National Arts and Merit Awards NAMA.

This follows the release of his latest project on 31 January 2022, Eureka.

Gaffa President’s latest offering speaks truth to power and has annoyed the ruling Zanu PF party and its sympathisers, some still vowing for the musician’s head.

This could have also influenced the the organisers of the event National Arts Council, to withdraw Winky’s name from the nominations.

Below are the musicians who won the NAMA awards held this weekend in the capital.

Outstanding female musician winner: Dorcas Moyo.

Zimdancehall chanter, Energy Sylvester Chizanaga, better known as Freeman scooped two awards

5). Outstanding song winner: Fire Emoji by Tavonga Leo Magombedze.

6). Outstanding online media winner: NASHTV

7). Outstanding Journalist- Print winner: Nyadzombe Nyampenza

