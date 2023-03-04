Six NUST Students Perish In A Toyota Wish-Nissan UD Accident

Six students from Bulawayo’s National University of Science and Technology (NUST) are believed to have perished Thursday in a horrific road traffic accident which killed nine people, according to police reports.

The crash happened late afternoon at the 198 km peg along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which nine people died after a Toyota Wish vehicle was involved in a head on collision with a Nissan UD truck at the 198 km peg along Masvingo-Mbalabala Road on 02/03/23 at around 1630 hours.

“The bodies of the victims were taken to Filabusi District Hospital awaiting postmortem and identification by next of kin,” police said Friday.

In a Tweet, Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) president Benon Ncube indicated six of the dead were students from the state university.

“A dark cloud has fallen on the students of NUST. 6 lost their lives in a tragic accident.

“Death has robbed us of a future. We pray the families are comforted and given strengtay for your loved ones always,” he said.

-Zimlive

