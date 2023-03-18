Cholera Cases Rise

ZIMBABWE has recorded at least 31 new suspected Cholera cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of suspected cases to 98 and confirmed cases to eight.

Of the 31 new suspected cholera cases recorded in the past 24 hours, 15 were reported in Centenary, 11 in Beitbridge, four in Chegutu and one in Chivi, hence bringing the cumulative number of suspected cases in the country to 98.

Among the laboratory confirmed cases recorded in the past 24 hours, were three from Centenary in Mashonaland Central Province.

The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 was reported in Chegutu in February.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has since declared 17 cholera hotspots in the country and these are Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza.

An estimated 41 872 confirmed cholera cases and 1 202 deaths have so far been recorded in Africa.

The bulk of new cases at 36 081 have been recorded in Malawi, which is facing its worst cholera outbreak in two decades.- ZBC News

