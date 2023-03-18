Prayer Room Murder Shocks Beitbridge Community

By A Correspondent- The body of a 34-year-old woman believed to have been assaulted and strangled was last Wednesday found in a prayer room at a church in Beitbridge.

Investigations revealed that the woman had gone to the church to seek spiritual assistance when she was allegedly murdered. Results of a post mortem conducted this week revealed that the woman died due to contusion, cranial trauma and assault. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is investigating a murder case where a 34-year-old woman was found dead in a prayer room at a church in Beitbridge on March 8, 2023.

“The victim had visited the church to seek spiritual assistance. The body was referred to United Bulawayo Hospital for post-mortem, and the results revealed that the victim died due to cephalic contusion, cranial trauma and assault,” he said.

In another case, police are investigating a murder case which occurred on Wednesday at Overspill Shopping Centre in Epworth, where Taurai Murungweni (34) died after being assaulted by the mob on allegations of theft of a gas cylinder.

— Herald

