Maritzburg United Coach Slams Referee After Chiefs Loss

Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids has sensationally claimed the referee who officiated his side’s defeat to Kaizer Chiefs last night, maybe a fan of Amakhosi, after the late penalty he awarded, decided the contest.

The Team of Choice fought from 0-2 down early in the first half to restore parity before the half time interval, before referee Xola Sitela awarded Chiefs a 71st minute penalty after Ashley Du Preez was brought down in the box.

Yusuf Maart converted from 12 yards to restore Chiefs’ advantage but Davids was not happy at all, with the decision made by the official.

“I just wanted to say maybe the referee is a Chiefs supporter. Maybe a supporter,” said Davids said in his post match interview with SuperSport TV.

In terms of his assessment of the game, Edwards said: “It’s a critical phase of the game, we started very good. On the front foot, creating opportunities and then a counter. Ok, the goalkeeper slips – can happen.”

“But these errors [are] what’s costing us. The fight, the performance, you can’t fault the players, they gave their all,” added the coach.

