Mukanya Calls For The Removal Of Zanu PF

By-Self-exiled musician Thomas Mapfumo reportedly said Zimbabweans could not change the government through elections but should resort to peaceful protests to change the current political status quo.

Mapfumo said President Emmerson Mnangagwa unconstitutionally took power and therefore will never surrender power through elections. The Standard quoted Mapfumo as saying:

Zimbabweans must understand who they are really dealing with, [President Emmerson] Mnangagwa took over power from (Robert) Mugabe in an unconstitutional manner and he will never let go of that power simply through a ballot box.

People in Zimbabwe must wake up and smell the coffee, forget about elections, and go out in the streets.

We have seen this happen in other countries such as Egypt and that’s the only way you can remove this leadership, which has dragged the country into poverty.

Mapfumo accused the ZANU PF government led by the late former President Robert Mugabe of corruption, adding that Mnangagwa’s administration is perpetuating graft. He said:

US$15 billion just disappeared during the Mugabe era, no one was held accountable for that money.

Imagine what that money was going to do to the health care, education, food security and jobs in the country but we have a few people enjoying such a big loot with their families.

Mnangagwa is doing the same, he is looting the country with his family and few friends whilst Zimbabweans are dying because there is no health care and no food on the table.

Something must be done to remove this oppressive government and that can only be through going out into the streets and defending your right.

Zimbabwe is set to hold general elections in July or August this year.

