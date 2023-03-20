Zim Teenager Stabbed To Death At A House Party In The United Kingdom

Trust Junior Jordan Gangata, from Zimbabwe, has been named as the 17-year-old boy murdered at a house party in Armley, Leeds, in the early hours of Sunday, with police sealing off the street

A teenager murdered at a house party has been pictured as heartbroken pals paid tribute.

Trust Junior Jordan Gangata, from Zimbabwe, was found dead after police and ambulance crews were called to a house in Leeds, West Yorkshire.

The street, in the Armley suburb, was sealed off for a painstaking forensic investigation in the early hours of Sunday.

Trust Jordan, whose family are from Zimbabwe, was taken to hospital where he died despite frantic efforts to save him.

Friends of his family have been sharing their grief on social media.

The athletic teen and keen young footballer was from a deeply religious family and many of the messages were spiritual.

-Mirror

