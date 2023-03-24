Nothing To Celebrate On International Day Of Happiness

We join the rest of the world in commemorating the International Day of Happiness.

Sadly, Zimbabwe is rated among the most unhappy countries in the world with happiness index of 3 points.

Happiness Index, 0 (unhappy) – 10 (happy)

This year’s theme is “Be Mindful. Be Grateful. Be Kind”.

Our Change Champion in Chief, Advocate @nelsonchamisa has consistently said that his government will restore the citizens’ happiness.

Zimbabwe shall be HAPPY again under the leadership of our CCiC.

Register to vote for HAPPINESS.- CCC

