Mahere Deletes ‘Leaked Audio’ As Rushwaya’s ZMF Proves It’s Fake

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | CCC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere was forced to delete an audio circulated accusing Zimbabwe Miners Federation President Henrietta Rushwaya.

ZMF dismissed the audio of a woman many Zimbabweans claimed is Rushwaya. The clip has a woman responding to the Al Jazeera documentary #GOLDMAFIA. The organisation in a statement said its: “board is hereby denouncing audio circulation on social media platforms purporting to be that of The ZMF President Henrietta Rushwaya. The audio is meant to tarnish the image of the ZMF President and that of the organisation.

“The ZMF Constitution article 12.1.2 precludes its leadership from actively participating in politics. The ZMF is an apolitical organisation and you’re advised to disregard that fake, malicious and mischievous audio.

“Please be guided accordingly.

ZMF Secretariat

Mr .W Takavarasha”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...