Woman Pushed Out Of Mushikashika

By A Correspondent- A 24 year old woman from Shurugwi narrowly escaped death after she was pushed out of a speeding Honda Fit vehicle by robbers in Gweru on Sunday night.

The woman was also stripped naked and robbed of her valuables worth US$200 including US$80 cash and an Itel cellphone.

ZRP Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident to the Chronicle.

Insp Mahoko said the incident occurred on 26 March around 9 PM at Claybank Traffic Circle

He said the complainant boarded a white Honda fit at the Cathedral bus stop in Gweru intending to go to Shurugwi.

Inside the vehicle, he said, were four male occupants including the driver. He said:

Upon reaching Clay bank roundabout, Gweru, two male adult passengers jumped from the boot and sat in the back seat beside the complainant.

It is alleged that one of the robbers allegedly hit the woman on the forehead with an iron bar and took her Itel P38 cell phone, a bag containing various clothes, cash us$80 and the clothes she was wearing.

He then pushed the complainant out of the vehicle and drove towards Shurugwi. Said Insp Mahoko:

The complainant then walked to Gweru Provincial Hospital where she was assisted with clothes. A report was made at ZRP Gweru Central and the scene was attended.

No arrests were made. The total value stolen is US $200 and nothing was recovered.

The suspects are still at large and members of the public who might have information leading to the arrest of the four robbers are urged to report to any nearest police station.

Insp Mahoko appealed to the public to board public service vehicles as they appear to be safer than Mushikashika vehicles.

