Police Keen To Enforce Ban On Pirate Taxis

COMMUTERS have welcomed the blitz targeting pirate taxis in Harare, amid increasing cases of kidnappings as well as hit-and-run accidents.

The commuting public has spoken against Illegal public transporters who have become a menace on the country’s roads.

This comes at a time when police have intensified the blitz against pirate taxis popularly known as mshikashika.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police this Monday launched a blitz against pirate taxis in Harare, with several operators being arrested and vehicles impounded.

ZRP Harare Metropolitan Province Spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza said, “We are carrying out this blitz because we have cases of armed robbers we have those reports of rape, robberies, we are encouraging commuters to use buses.”

Apart from the government-initiated ZUPCO fleet, over 1700 busses are plying various long-distance routes, testimony to the government’s commitment to creating an efficient and safe public transport system.

Zimbabwe Passenger Transporters Organisation Chairperson, Dr Sam Nhanhanga noted, ‘‘We believe at the moment we have enough busses, we are awaiting the government to tell us what we need to do to be able to serve the urban areas.’’

To boost the public transport system, the government instituted section 138 of the constitution to pave way for free-duty imports of buses by private operators, while the ZUPCO fleet has been increasing through the Belarus facility.- ZBC News

