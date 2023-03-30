Mugabe Election Rigging Mistress Gets Top Namibian Job

By- Former Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Rita Makarau has landed a top judicial post in Namibia.

Makarau, a Constitutional Court judge and former Supreme Court Justice and High Court Judge President Rita Makarau has been appointed acting judge of the Namibian Supreme Court for one year.

In a statement, Nia’s Judicial Service Commission said another Zimbabwean, Mr Justice Moses H. Chinhengo, has also been appointed as an acting Judge of the High Court for the period 18 September 2023 to 31 December 2023. Reads the statement:

Windhoek – The Judicial Service Commission announces that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Namibia has, on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission, appointed the following acting judges to the Supreme Court:

1. Lady Justice Rita Makarau

Lady Justice Rita Makarua has been appointed as an acting Judge of the Supreme Court from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024.

Lady Justice Makarau currently serves as a Judge of the Constitutional Court of Zimbabwe. She previously served as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe and was the Judge-President of the High Court of Zimbabwe.

2. Lady Justice Johanna Sophia (Hannelie) Prinsloo

Lady Justice Johanna Sophia (Hannelie) Prinsloo has been appointed as an acting Judge of the Supreme Court for the period 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024.

Lady Justice Prinsloo currently serves as a Judge of the High Court in a substantive capacity, having been appointed as such on 1 July 2017.

3. Lady Justice Esi Malaika Schimminq-Chase

Lady Justice Esi Malaika Schimming-Chase has been appointed as an acting Judge of the Supreme Court for the period 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024. Lady Justice Schimming-Chase currently serves a Judge of the High Court in a substantive capacity, having been appointed as such on 1 April 2021.

His Excellency the President has, on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission, also appointed the following persons as acting judges of the High Court to enable that court to deal expeditiously with its work:

4. Dr. Justice Collins Parker

Dr. Justice Collins Parker is re-appointed as an acting Judge of the High Court effective from 1 April 2023 to 31 December 2023.

5. Mr. Justice Moses H. Chinhengo

Mr. Justice Moses H. Chinhengo has been appointed as an acting Judge of the High Court for the period 18 September 2023 to 31 December 2023.

Mr. Justice Chinhengo is a retired Judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe and formerly of the High Court of Botswana and currently serves as an Acting Justice of the Court of Appeal of the Kingdom of Lesotho. He previously served as an acting Judge of the Supreme Court of Namibia for the period 1 February 2021 to 31 December 2021.

6. Adv. Ramon Maasdorp

Adv. Ramon Maasdorp has been appointed as an acting Judge of the High Court from 16 April 2023 to 31 July 2023.

He currently practices as a member of the Society of Advocates, having been admitted to the Bar in 2009.

The Judicial Service Commission congratulates the Acting Judges on their appointments and wishes them well in the execution of their onerous tasks.

Justice Makarau is also a former Chairperson of the controversial Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

