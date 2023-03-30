President Chamisa Gives Citizens Mandate To Select Candidates

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens Coalition for Change leader President Nelson Chamisa has finally revealed the party’s candidate selection plan.

According to President Chamisa, the process of selecting candidates for local government and House of Assembly seats is wholly controlled by citizens.

In a statement on Tuesday, President Chamisa said :

” CITIZENS REPS FOR MP & CNCLRS..The candidate selection process & procedures manual aligns with our citizenocracy- citizens at the centre &citizens first. Citizens shall choose the best in terms of integrity,honour, merit, capacity, accountability, accessibility & visibility.

In line with the request from you the citizens, we are putting emphasis on your participation & choices. No imposition of candidates. The power is with you the citizens.Where there are ties between candidates, citizens will be expected decide on their own the best candidate.”

President Chamisa also held key talks with UN Zimbabwe Chief Edward Kallon.

See CCC statement:

“The @UNZimbabwe Chief @EdwardKallon met our Change Champion in Chief, Advocate @nelsonchamisa this morning ahead of the upcoming harmonized elections.

In line with Sustainable Development Goal 16 which talks about “peace, justice and strong institutions”, our CCiC has on numerous occasions urged Zimbabweans to be peaceful even under oppressive circumstances.

