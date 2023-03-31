2 Cricket Players Suspended Over Drug Abuse

Spread the love

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) has suspended two emerging players for three months for using a recreational drug in an out-of-competition case.

According to a statement by ZC, the two players were summoned to appear before a disciplinary hearing after they were reported by a concerned citizen who caught them red-handed.

The two admitted to using a social drug on the day in question, resulting in each one of them receiving a three-month ban from cricket activities for breaching the ZC Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials under which they were charged.

The two players are first-time offenders and ZC has opted to keep their identities confidential to give them the best chance of rehabilitation.- ZBC News

https://zbcnews.co.zw/2023/03/29/zim-cricket-suspends-two-players/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...