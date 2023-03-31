Damning Dossier Exposes Harare HR boss’ Stink Malfeasance

Suspended Harare City human resources boss Dr Cainos Chingombe who has been pushing for reinstatement, has been exposed in dossier for various malpractices he engineered over the years.

The dossier gleaned by this publication shows how Dr Chingombe defrauded the city council of millions of dollars in a scandalous vehicle scheme.

“The former senior employee is also accused of taking advantage of the presence of a Caretaker Council sometime in 2013 and misled the Caretaker Council by prospering a report which had the effect of changing the then existing conditions of service and recommended that Town Clerk be given authority to negotiate conditions of service for executives, which was in violation of good corporate governance.

This resulted in Dr. Chingombe and then then Town Clerk illegally varying the conditions of service resulting in the executives being allowed to purchase council vehicles using Council funds but registering the vehicles into their own names which was against good corporate governance and which arrangement exposed Council to loss in the event that the beneficiaries were to be in breach of the terms thereof, “reveals the dossier.

Allegations are that Chingombe was the chief ‘architect’. ” Dr. Chingombe was the architect of this prejudicial policy which he and the other directors eventually implemented resulting in them purchasing vehicles with Council funds and registering in their own names.

This also formed the basis of his dismissal by Council after he and other named officials abused the newly–crafted but prejudicial policy to pocket money arising from the funds that were meant to purchase Council vehicles for their use, “states the dossier.

There is also accusation that the suspended HR boss led the council to bungle in a retrenchment exercise in 2014 that cost the municipality a fortune.

” Sometime in 2014, Dr Chingombe misled Council by carrying out an unwise and ill-timed retrenchment exercise which resulted in the costly retrenchment of several Directors notably the Director Housing and Community Services and his Deputy Assistant Director Chiyangwa, the Director of Urban Planning, Psychology Chiwanga, the Director of Finance Cosmas Zvikaramba, the City Treasurer M. Mubvumbi, the Director of Amenities, Mr Chibanda among other notable senior officials.

” Dr. Chingome went on to pay millions of United States Dollars in retrenchment packages to the senior executives without seeking Council authority as per procedure, resulting in loss of Council funds.”

Some of the positions which had been abolished through the unlawful retrenchments were eventually reinstated on the Council structures and people being employed such as the position of Director of Housing and Community Services, Director of Works barely a year after the retrenchment- a clear case of lack of proper Human Resources planning and competence to say the least, “outlines the dossier.

Chingombe apart from gross inefficiencies, he also faces sexual abuse allegations were he said to have sexually assaulted students on attachment in exchange of jobs after college.

He was reported but allegedly used his proximity to power to evade arrest.

Contacted for comment a ZACC official confirmed there several dockets for chingombe which are almost ready but refused to shed more light.Chingombe declined to comment.

