Disturbing Video Of Man Using Girl Child As Farm Cows

Spread the love

The below viral video has been sent to us for verification. What sort of acting is this, and is it a skit in the first place, or it was taken from an actual incident and later added some background music? Do you know these people or the camera person?

This viral video has been sent to us for verification. What sort of acting is this, and is it a skit in the first place, or it was taken from an actual incident and later added some background music? Do you know these people or the camera person? pic.twitter.com/h3lKZ1Yhju — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 2, 2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...