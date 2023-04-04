Russia’s “Passion Java” Killed In Bomb Near CBD Of Petersburg

By A Correspondent | Russia’s own Passion Java equivalent has been killed in a bomb attack. According to Russian media, an apparent bombing assault on a cafe in St.Petersburg resulted in the death of the well-known military blogger, and ex robber, Vladlen Tatarsky (real name, Maxim Fomin.) Vladlen Tatarsky had more than 560,000 Telegram followers. Additionally, the explosion injured at least 16 individuals.

The man was one of the most well-known military bloggers providing a frequent and crucial running commentary on Russia’s conflict in Ukraine.

