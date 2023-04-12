Notorious Soldier Laid To Rest

Tinashe Sambiri

Retired Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Colonel Mutero Johane Masanganise was laid to rest on Saturday in Gutu.

He died last week, according to Zanu PF provincial spokesperson, Pepukai Chiwewe.

Col Masanganise caused a reign of terror in Gutu between 2005 and 2013, tormenting known opposition supporters in the area.

During the bloody 2008 Presidential election runoff, Col Masanganise played a leading role in attacking members of the Movement for Democratic Change.

Col Masanganise at some point contested Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs, Ezra Chadzamira for the Zanu PF chairmanship in 2017 and withdrew as he faced defeat after a disputed first round.

Masanganise was a member of the Gutu chieftainship family.

