Baba Harare Humiliates Star FM Over Winky D Exclusion

Star FM was on Friday humiliated by Baba Harare who withdrew his nomination from its listeners’ awards nominees after the radio station mysteriously snubbed Winky D from the same category.

Baba Harare had been enlisted for the awards together with musicians Voltz JT, Micheal Mahendere, Felix Nandi and Freeman.

But the Jiti chanter protested his nomination saying there are great artists who should have graced the center stage but sadly, they aren’t in any category.

“Thank you very much Star FM and the listeners for the nomination. I feel honoured. However due to my own personal reasons, I don’t feel worthy of the nomination.

“There are other great acts/ artists who should have graced the center stage but sadly aren’t in any category. So I wish my nomination to be withdrawn. Thank you once again for the opportunity.”

Star FM is part of Zimpapers, a state run media oligopoly. State media seemingly stopped playing Winky D music earlier this year following the Zim Dancehall artist’s release of his album Eureka Eureka which the ruling party deemed political.

Critics have since pointed out that Winky D is currently not being played on ZBC and all other government controlled news stations because his latest album challenged Zanu-PF’s alleged corruption and maladministration.

Baba Harare’s followers have since praised him for making such a bold decision of rejecting the seemingly bogus nomination.

