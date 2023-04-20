EXCLUSIVE: British Citizen, Kamlesh Pattni Faces Arrest Over Zim Gold Smuggling

By A Correspondent | The Kenyan gold smuggler seen in Al Jazeera’s #GOLDMAFIA documentary, Kamlesh Pattni is a British citizen, ZimEye can reveal, following developments in the UK Parliament yesterday which now see implicated English citizens being investigated.

1) Yesterday, Cde @MakomboreroH and other progressive forces took the #GoldMafia documentary to the UK Parliament. An interesting development that could see the disgraced Prophet Angels, a British citizen who incriminated himself in the Al Jazeera’s #GoldMafia documentary and… pic.twitter.com/SrbbIhwX8S — Tawanda Muchehiwa (@TeeMuchehiwa) April 20, 2023

ZimEye can reveal Pattni’s passport number is 564196270, and was issued a year after commencement investigations, on 23 Dec 2019.

Kamlesh Mansukhlal Damji Pattni, who grounded Kenya’s economy in the 1990s in another gold smuggling scandal, is seen on video announcing that he makes over USD10mln a day from Zimbabwean gold and money he smuggles through Harare’s RGM Airport.

Disclosures are also that he keeps President Emmerson Mnangagwa regularly updated on his daily transactions.

“When you work, you must always have the king with you, The President,” says Pattni.

He added that his operations are in other countries, Congo, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

This week the UK Parliament opened an investigation into the UK citizens, and Lord John Oates told ZimEye the police have been given up to 14th May to report on progress in the investigations. Said Lord Oates:

The allegations contained in the Al Jazeera documentary, #GOLDMAFIA are very serious and as you say, they do involve allegations against British citizens. I've tablets qns…to ask the govt to investigate…so that those do not profit from those alleged crimes, says @jonny_oates pic.twitter.com/t81r10XQ7n — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 19, 2023

