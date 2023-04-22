UK Ambassador To Zim In Crucial Meeting With President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|The British Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Melanie Robinson held a crucial meeting with CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa on Thursday.

The UK Ambassador to Zimbabwe said the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the importance of peace during the 2023 polls.

“Good to meet with CCC leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday. We discussed how important it is that the forthcoming elections are peaceful, credible and inclusive.

The UK is committed to promoting and protecting democracy and human rights around the world,” Ambassador Robinson wrote on Twitter.

