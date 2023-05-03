Condolences Pour In For Hazel Jojo

Dearest Hazel (the one who is always next to me in any picture, not by coincidence, but that’s how close you were to me) It is with a heavy heart and tear-filled eyes that I write this letter to you. I wish I could tell you how much I miss you, my dear friend. It feels as though a part of me is missing, a void left by your untimely departure.

I am haunted by the day of your accident and the message you sent, asking me to call. I was busy and couldn’t call you back, and now I would give anything, even everything I own, just to hear your voice for 30 seconds. As your best friend, we’ve been through thick and thin together.

We bought the car that tragically took your life, and we purchased the land you were building on. The memories of our journey together are bittersweet. It is like losing too many soldiers in a war; even victory feels hollow because the cost was too great. I can’t help but question why this had to happen to you, Hazel. You were such a bright light in this world, filled with so much potential. We were supposed to go to that summit in the USA together, but now I must forge ahead without you.

Your recent 25th birthday celebration, which I had planned to surprise you with a dinner, will forever be etched in my heart as a reminder of our lost time together. Our friends are devastated, and we all gather in sorrow, asking God why He took you from us. I will miss our weekly rituals – the Nandos deliveries on Tuesdays and our KFC wings dates every Friday. They will never be the same without you.

Hazel, you were a champion for the girl child, believing that they should be more than just women. I want you to know that your legacy will live on through me. I promise to carry your message, your hopes and dreams, and make them a reality. Wherever you are, my dear friend, I hope you can read this letter.

I hope you know how much you mean to me and how deeply you are missed. I still wait for a message or a call from you, even though I know it will never come.

Until we meet again, Hazel, please know that you are forever in my heart.

With love and tears, Tendai

Tribute to Hazel Jojo @HazelJojo2 A young bright, passionate & creative woman leader. We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of a dynamic sister, friend, ally & valued asset to the women's rights & SRHR sectors. Yet, we remain immensely inspired by her short earthly journey🤍 pic.twitter.com/dpFGdaSNve — SAfAIDS (@SAfAIDS) May 2, 2023

@HazelJojo2 A young bright, passionate & creative woman leader. We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of a dynamic sister, friend, ally & valued asset to the women’s rights & SRHR sectors. Yet, we remain immensely inspired by her short earthly journey.

We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to Hazel Jojo's family, friends, colleagues and development fraternity. She was and will always be a leader, she inspired us through her commitment to her work, feminist organisations and youth led organisations. Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/B2SLDWazqW — TheGirlsTable (@table_girls) May 3, 2023 https://twitter.com/TinasheNgirandi/status/1653479857307697158?s=20

