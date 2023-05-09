2 Women Caught With Notorious Mutoriro Drug

Stats Media – For suspected possession of $1,5 million worth of mbanje, crystal meth, and broncleer, two Harare appeared in court yesterday. Norah Makwarara 39) and Vimbainashe Magurei age 40) were arraigne’ before Harare magistrate Mr. Dennis Mangosi on charges of unlawful possession of hazardous narcotics and selling unlicensed medications.

Bail was refused to them.

According to the prosecutor, Mr. Zororai Nkomo, police intelligence learnea on Saturday about 4 p.m. that the two were dealing dangerous ubstances at Shamrock Court on Walter Hill Avenue, Eastlea, Harare.

They approached Makwavarara and Magurei, who were serving customers in a pub, carrying a search and seizure warrant in hand.

15,5 x 100 ml bottles of Broncleer cough syrup and 25 x 100 ml bottles of cough medicine were found after a search.

