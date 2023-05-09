High Court Reverses Dangarembga’s Conviction

By- The High Court has reversed the conviction of renowned author Tsitsi Dangarembga and acquits her of inciting violence charges.

The author was last year convicted by the magistrates’ courts for inciting public violence through a peaceful street demonstration against government corruption in 2020.

Dangarembga was arrested in July 2020 together with her neighbour, Julie Barns for holding a peaceful protest in Harare’s Borrowdale suburb.

The two were later convicted and fined ZW$70,000 in September last year by a Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko over the matter.

She appealed both conviction and sentence.

High Court judges of appeal Happias Zhou and Benjamin Chikowero ruled that Mateko was wrong in convicting and fining the two before setting aside the conviction.

Full reasons for the judgement will be provided in due course.

Dangarembga said her conviction affected her work and social life in a great way adding that she is now six months behind with her latest novel which was supposed to be out this month.

