Corruption Probe For Belgravia Casino

By A Correspondent| Residents of Belgravia in Harare, are up in arms with a Chinese businessman who has set up a Casino that they say is threatening the peace and tranquillity associated with the area.

The casino, which runs under the name Suncity is located at 12 Maadsop Avenue.

Irate residents who spoke to this publication say they suspect that Suncity Casino was set up in the area without following proper procedures.

A Belgravia resident who asked not to be named said the casino is disturbing peace in the normally serene suburb.

“We are concerned that these Chinese have put this Casino right in the middle of our suburbs, which has for long been associated with being a serene and peaceful area.”

“Our fears are that this Casino might not be properly licensed and some corrupt politicians or city fathers could be behind this casino,” said a resident.

Contacted for comment, the owner of Sunway Casino, only identified as Kim could not be reached during the time of publishing.

However, residence revealed that they are in the process of engaging the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) authorities to probe the operations of the casino.”

We are writing to ZACC anytime soon to see if this casino is fully established in terms of the city by-laws

