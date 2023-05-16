Mutsvangwa Says Zanu PF Winning Resoundingly

ZANU PF is forging ahead with its mobilisation drive ahead of the general elections scheduled for August this year with Mutare North expecting high votes for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the party.

The ZANU PF Women’s League organised a rally held at Odzi in Mutare North which saw the party stressing the need for unity of purpose ahead of the general elections.

ZANU PF Mutare North candidate Cde Admire Mahachi pledged to work with every party member including those who contested him during the party’s primary elections.

“We are targeting a record high victory for President Mnangagwa and the party in Mutare North. I promise to work with all party members and those who contested against me during the primary elections for the success of the party,” he said.

The provincial party leadership is convinced that unity of purpose will lead to a landslide victory.

“Members of the women’s league should use their numerical advantage to resoundingly vote for the party during the forthcoming general elections. We need to advance party interests ahead of personal interests. The primary elections are a closed chapter and we need to focus on the general elections,” said ZANU PF Manicaland Women’s league Provincial Chairperson, Happiness Nyakuedzwa.

ZANU PF Manicaland Provincial Acting Chairperson, Tawanda Mukodza said, “We should direct our efforts towards campaigning for president Mnangagwa and the party. There is need to accept primary elections results and move forward to mobilise more support for the president and the party. Mutare North had many votes for president Mnangagwa last elections and should aim higher.”

ZANU PF Women’s League Secretary for Administration Senator Monica Mutsvangwa called on Mutare North to remain pace setters in voting for President Mnangagwa and the party buoyed by the progressive policies being implemented by the Second Republic.

“Chamisa is seeing that there is no chance of winning and seeks to push forward elections. Our President follows the constitutional provisions. Elections are going to be held in August this year. As women’s league we should be at the forefront of mobilising support for President Mnangagwa. The UK finally saw the good works by President Mnangagwa and invited him to the coronation function .

“SADC saw the good works by President Mnangagwa and declared 25 October as the Anti-Sanctions Day. The African Union is also in full support of the leadership of President Mnangagwa. As Zimbabweans we should be the first to acknowledge the good works being done be our leader,” she said.

Senator Mutsvangwa assured Zimbabweans that the war against speculation induced price hikes and inflation is going to be successful adding that measures are already being put in place to reverse the effects of economic sabotage.

”We shouldn’t take for granted the good works and successes being achieved by President Mnangagwa. The fuel queues are now a thing of the past. He has introduced the Presidential Tick-grease and Presidential Boreholes among others.

“The President is also looking into the issue of basic commodities and price distortions due to speculation. Zimbabwe has dealt with many challenges including waging the war of liberation. The government will not fail to win the war against unjustified price hikes. The President has seen that prices of basic commodities are being hiked in shops and he has decided to allow importation of ten basic commodities to increase their supply and reduce speculation,” she added.

With Mutare North having 33 000 voters, Senator Mutsvangwa said there is still room to mobilise more people to register to vote.

She also stated that the country’s economy is heading for better days due to strides by President Mnangagwa to open up more factories and the discovery of more resources in the country.- ZBC News

