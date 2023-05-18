More Children Go Missing

By-The Zimbabwe Republic Police has announced that the number of missing children is rising and urged parents to safeguard their children.

The alarming number has left many questions being asked as to what is really happening.

While some may be fleeing domestic abuse or other personal issues, others may be victims of criminals taking advantage of the situation.

The police are urging parents and guardians to safeguard their children and resolve any outstanding family issues.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, urged children to take heed of their parents’ advice instead of being confrontational.

Tapera Sarema was also reported missing

“These cases of missing children have become common and criminals can take advantage of such kinds of situations,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

This comes in the wake of Emmanuel Muronzi (14), from Mandara, who has been missing since Sunday.

His guardian said they have not slept since he disappeared without a trace.

“He was last seen walking from Mandara shops to Antelope Lance.

“He was wearing a red t-shirt and black shorts.

“He had gone kumusika to leave his baby brother with his mum, like he usually does, because he babysits on weekends while his mum varikumusika at Mandara Shops.

Emmanuel Muronzi

“He was rushing back home to cook, but never arrived home.

“A police report was made and we have gone as far as Mabvuku, Tafara, Ruwa, and all surrounding places, looking for him.

“No one has seen him.

“Mwana asina musikanzwa uyu and his parents have not slept for days,” said the guardian.

Last week, H-Metro ran a story of a Form One Chitungwiza schoolgirl, Mitchell Gwashavanhu, who has been missing since March 1.

Her family has been searching for her ever since but all their efforts have been in vain.

-H-Metro

