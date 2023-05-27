MinnPost Reporter Awarded For Highlighting Comfort Dondo’s Philanthropic Work

By-MinnPost’s Ava Kian has been nominated for a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence award.

Kian writes with intention and purpose.

And her efforts are being recognized. She was named a National Association of Black Journalists 2023 Salute to Excellence Awards nominee. The Race & Health Equity reporter is being recognized for her Nov. 11, 2022 reporting, “A Story of Hope: Primrose Ruwocha’s Story of Perseverance in the Face of Domestic Abuse,” which highlights the work of Comfort Dondo and her efforts to help a domestic abuse survivor escape her abuser from South Africa and build a new life in Minnesota.

Ava is recognized in the Newspaper – Newsroom Staff of 50 & Below: Specialty category.

The Salute to Excellence Awards take place Aug. 5 in Birmingham, Alabama during the National Association of Black Journalists annual convention.

-MinnPost

