Mnangagwa Bribes Hopley Residents

Spread the love

Residents of Harare’s high-density suburb of Hopley have received a shot in the arm through the Health Ambassadors for Economic Development medical outreach programme.

For the residents, both the elderly and the young, the gesture is more than welcome as many had ailments that needed attention.

“I have had stomach cramps for months, but was procrastinating on coming to the hospital but when I heard there was an outreach I had to come here,” said a beneficiary.

Another said, “My grandson injured his leg and I thought it was just a sprain, but when the leg started swelling I panicked and came here only to be told everyone is being done for free.”

“I am grateful to the President for this initiative of availing free medical services. Hopley faces many challenges but we are grateful,” added another.- ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...