Mnangagwa Drags Feet On Elections Date

By-Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dragged his feet on the proclamation of the national elections date.

Mnangagwa had Saturday promised to announce the date on Sunday.

But his spin doctor, George Charamba, Monday said the polls holding date would be announced soon.

“The election proclamation is going to be announced in due course. That is all I can say at the moment,” said Mr Charamba.

The country is headed for harmonised elections to elect the President, MPs and councillors.

The ruling party Zanu PF has already held primaries to elect candidates for the elections while the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) which has announced that it’s not holding primaries, is yet to complete its nomination process despite starting the exercise nearly two months ago.

President Mnangagwa has called on Zimbabweans to refrain from engaging in violence before, during and after the harmonised elections.

-Herald

