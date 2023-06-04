Susan Mutami Resurfaces on Social Media After Nearly a Year of Absence

By A Correspondent| Controversial socialite Susan Mutami resurfaced on social media on Saturday after nearly a year of absence.

Mutami’s last public appearance was in August 2022, when she made a series of damaging allegations against President Emmerson Mnangagwa, including claims of sexual assault.

There were fears that Mutami could have been killed as no one could confirm her whereabouts for several months.

However, she dispelled these rumors on Tuesday when she shared a picture of herself on Twitter with the caption, “proof of life, salibonani” (Shona for “hello”).

Mutami’s resurfacing has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. Some people have welcomed her back, while others have expressed skepticism about her motives.

“Today is the day of resurrection,” tweeted Alistair Chibanda, “It’s good to have you back online. And I must say you’re looking stronger together with the little man. God speed.”

“Hello Susan, you were greatly missed here,” tweeted Israel Ncube. “We hope you’re doing well.”

“Wadzoka that’s good,” tweeted Only One, a Zimbabwean social media user. “Now wotiudzawo zvakarongwa naana Ed kuti vabirire maelection” (You are back, that’s good, now tell us what ED has planned to rig the elections).

It remains to be seen what Mutami’s plans are now that she has resurfaced on social media.

However, her reappearance is sure to be a major talking point in Zimbabwe in the coming days and weeks.

