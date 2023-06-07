CCC Activist Assaulted As Mnangagwa Says Chamisa Will Even Be Arrested

Spread the love

By Dorrothy Moyo| In a disturbing incident that highlights the escalating political tensions in Zimbabwe as the country prepares for the upcoming national election, Francis Makore, an activist affiliated with the Zimbabwe Citizen Coalition of Change (CCC), was brutally assaulted by a group of individuals at Chivi Business Centre in Masvingo.

The attack occurred amidst accusations and counter-accusations between the ruling party, ZANU-PF, and the opposition party led by Nelson Chamisa, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants identified themselves as members of the Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ), believed to be affiliated with ZANU-PF. Costa Madzore, a prominent figure within FAZ, allegedly led the group and accused Makore of betrayal by supporting the CCC. The attackers reportedly used logs to assault Makore, resulting in multiple injuries.

The incident has sparked outrage among activists and the general public, raising concerns about the integrity of the electoral process and the safety of opposition members. Makomborero Haruzivishe, a well-known activist, took to social media to condemn the assault, questioning the role of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in allowing such violent acts to go unpunished.

Moments ago Francis Makore was attacked by a team of @ZANUPF_Official’s affiliates Forever Associates Of Zimbabwe(FAZ) at Chivi Business Centre in Masvingo. FAZ thugs led by Costa Madzore accused Francis of selling out by supporting @CCCZimbabwe and assaulted him with logs. He… pic.twitter.com/nAKYw9Ai6a — Makomborero Haruzivishe (@MakomboreroH) June 6, 2023

Haruzivishe’s tweet highlights the broader pattern of violence perpetrated by FAZ members in different parts of the country. Similar incidents have been reported in the Midlands province, Masvingo province, and other regions, with opposition members falling victim to FAZ’s alleged acts of intimidation. Such actions undermine the principles of a free and fair election, further eroding the credibility of the upcoming polls.

The assault on Francis Makore serves as a reminder of the dangerous climate prevailing in Zimbabwe’s political landscape. As the August 23 national election approaches, tensions continue to mount between the ruling party and the opposition. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has accused Nelson Chamisa and the CCC of inciting violence to gain an advantage in the upcoming poll. However, the recent attack on Makore, a CCC activist, further raises concerns about the government’s commitment to ensuring a peaceful and transparent electoral process.

Civil society organizations and activists are calling on the ZEC and ZRP to take immediate action and hold the perpetrators accountable. They argue that the failure to address these incidents could seriously undermine the credibility of the 2023 elections and perpetuate a climate of fear and violence.

As Zimbabwe stands at a critical juncture in its democratic journey, it is essential for the authorities to prioritize the safety of citizens and uphold the principles of a fair electoral process. The government’s response to the assault on Francis Makore and other similar incidents will undoubtedly shape public perception and international confidence in the forthcoming national election. The world will be closely watching to see how Zimbabwe addresses these acts of violence and ensures a level playing field for all political actors.

#FazMustFall has emerged as a rallying cry, emphasizing the urgency of curbing the influence of groups like FAZ and safeguarding the democratic values that Zimbabwe aspires to uphold.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...