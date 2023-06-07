CCC Members Granted Bail

Spread the love

GWERU -Provincial Magistrate for Gweru Miriam Banda granted Chirumanzu South Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) aspiring candidate Patrick Cheza and four others ZWL$50 000 bail each this afternoon.

They are back at Mvuma Magistrate’s court on July 7, 2023, for the trial. They were ordered to report once after a fortnight at Charandura Police Station in Chirumanzu district and not to interfere with State witnesses.

The five, Patrick Cheza (50), Tinashe Moyo (47), Elias Madhuviko (26), Tanyaradzwa Marimbe (23), and Alex Gamuchirai (37), plead not guilty.

The five, represented by prominent Zimbabwe Human Rights Lawyer Advocate Martin Mureri, face four charges of malicious damage to property worth US$4, assault… Masvingo Mirror

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...