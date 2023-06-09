Ngundu Residents Blast Police

Residents fume over ZR Police conduct

Ngundu-Scores of people at Ngundu growth are fuming over Commissioner General Matanga’s force which exhibits recklessness unbecoming behaviour.

The police allegedly set dogs on residents.

This happened last saturday when a haulage truck carrying apples overturned setting the stage high.

This news crew reliably saw one of the victims in agony struggling to meet medical bills.

Police are rather intimidating victims, yet they were the one picking apples instead of guarding.

People said they can’t lodge complain in fear of being labelled CCC members.

‘We are appealing to all concerned members and human rights to intervene.

‘We are undersiege because of our allegience to opposition led by Nelson Chamisa’

