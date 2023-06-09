Xhenophobia Resurfaces In Diepsloot SA, As Residents Target Foreigners, Destroy Their Shacks

By James Gwati- Xhonophonia has re-surfaced in Diepsloot, Gauteng Province, Friday with residents targeting foreign nationals accusing them of committing crimes in the area.

The residents are also destroying shacks belonging to foreign nationals calling for heads.

According to NewzRoom Afrika, the residents decided to take the law into their hands after being ‘let down’ by the police, whom they are also accusing of taking bribes from ‘illegal’ foreign nationals.

Last year in April, Diepsloot residents murdered Zimbabwean Elvis Nyathi.

Nyathi was assaulted and burnt to death by a group of Diepsloot residents.

Seven people were later arrested for the murder, and the case is still pending before the courts.

