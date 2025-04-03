Zanu PF Heavyweight Publicly Claims Mnangagwa’s Party is for the People

By A Correspondent

ZANU PF’s National Political Commissar, Munyaradzi Machacha, has asserted that the ruling party is committed to serving the people, despite the ongoing crisis in Zimbabwe. Machacha made these remarks while addressing residents of Glenview South, where he encouraged them to turn out in large numbers to vote for the party’s candidate, Tsitsi Taomhera, in the upcoming by-election on April 12.

In his speech, Machacha emphasized that “ZANU PF’s policies, since 1980, have been focused on empowering the people of Zimbabwe.” His statement comes amid widespread criticism of the government’s handling of the country’s economic and political challenges.

