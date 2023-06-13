Ace Magashule Expelled From ANC

Spread the love

South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC) has expelled former Secretary-General, Ace Magashule.

Magashule was found guilty of misconduct. He also failed to make submissions as to why he should not be expelled from the party after he was given seven days to do so.

In 2021, Magashule unilaterally attempted to suspend party president Cyril Ramaphosa and subsequently refused to apologise to the party’s president and its structures.

He was suspended from the ANC in the same year following corruption charges and was then forced to step aside in line with the ANC’s new rules for those facing corruption and other serious charges.

The ANC announced Magashule’s expulsion from the party in a statement released on Monday afternoon. Reads the statement:

The National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) of the African National Congress (ANC) met to deliberate on charges preferred against its former Secretary-General, Comrade Ace Magashule. The NDC found Comrade Ace Magashule guilty of contravening Rules 25.17.12, 25.17.3, 12.1 and 12.2.20 of the ANC Constitution. After a guilty verdict by the NDC, Comrade Ace Magashule was allowed to show cause why he should not be expelled from the ANC. Upon the lapse of seven (7) days, the NDC had not received any representations to that effect. Consequently, the NDC confirmed the expulsion of comrade Ace Magashule from the ANC as a final sanction. This statement is made public as provided for in paragraph 64 of Appendix 3 of the ANC Constitution.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...