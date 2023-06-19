Seh Calaz Stands With Mai Titi

Zimdancehall musician, Seh Calaz has hit out at people who are celebrating the conviction and subsequent incarceration of top comedienne Mai Titi.

Mai Titi was sentenced to an effective nine months in jail after being found guilty of theft of trust property.

Her conviction and incarceration has had mixed feelings among Zimbabweans with some celebrating her downfall.

Posting on Twitter, Seh Calaz expressed concern that some people can actually go public about their hatred of Mai Titi.

Below is the full message shared by Seh Calaz on Facebook;

I never knew kuti ndichasvika zuva randinoona vanhu nehuwandu hwavo ,worse vanhurume wishing some1 bad kufara kuenda kujeri kwemumwe munhu ,vamwe saying even akafa she deserves it ,asi tine shuwa shuwa here? Hatisati tambovhara vanhu?hatisati tambo faker life? Hatisati tambotuka?hatisati tamboshora vamwe nekuzvikudza? Sure unosvika pakuda just because of hee tiri ve this family hee vamwe this family ,or jus because you don like character yemunhu and 98% of hamuna kumbobvira makaonana kusanganga kana kuzivana.Tosw We are perfect ,pakukupai entertainment sometimes tinopfurira but i think as our fans and followers munofanha kutotidzora ,most of us we have said or sang zvinhu kufadza chaunga ,asi now we regret mamwe mashoko ataibuditsa.Hapana akachena pano zvekutoti titoisa makumbo mudenga kurarapasi kuseka,haa wangu mangwana hapana aneruzivo rwepatichabudira.Siistren be strong and Mwari vakusimbise nemhuri yekwako and your kids .It shal be well #Zvichanaka

