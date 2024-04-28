Zhalala Zhululu Eye PSL Promotion

FC Wangu Mazodze Dismiss Manica Diamonds





By Stephen Chuma

The Kingdom Boys in action

Manica Diamonds U19 0-1 FC Wangu Mazodze

FC Wangu Mazodze yesterday dismissed Manica Diamonds U19 at Showgrounds Stadium in Mutare to maintain their grip at the top of Eastern Region Division 1 League.

Zhalala Zhululu scored the only goal of the match on the 15th minute through a beautiful header from Ngoyi Gloire off a lofted pass from the impressive Tinaye Tsimba.

The match started on a high tempo with the home side backed by a good crowd at the stadium but Zhalala Zhululu Boys showed their mettle with a strong defensive display.

FC Wangu Mazodze’s defensive pair of Guidance Charinda and Zivanai Chikwenhere was simply at their best keeping Manica Diamonds attackers at bay. So far the Masvingo based team is yet to concede a goal after three rounds of matches.

It remained a cagey affair in most parts of the game with both teams having their chances especially in the second half. In the 53 minute, Prosper Andrea who was impressive the whole afternoon saw his effort from outside the penalty box hitting side net. Two minutes later FC Wangu Mazodze were awarded a free kick in a promising position but Nicholas Muchadei blasted it against the Manica Diamonds wall.

In the 75 minute, Andrea would have scored a second for the visitors but his thunder bolt went through the outside of the post.

FC Wangu Mazodze coach, John Nyikadzino expressed satisfaction with his boys’ display on a difficult wet pitch as they managed to secure all the points.

“We are happy to collect all the three points away from home especially given that we were playing in a very difficult pitch. We shift our focus to the next game.”, he said.

Up next FC Wangu Mazodze is back at Mucheke Stadium as they take on Triangle FC in a match that promises fireworks.

FC Wangu Mazodze Line Up:

P. Mushure, T. Mugoniwa, G. Charinda, Z Chikwenhere, M. Murimi, A. Dirau, N. Gloire, T. Tsimba, P. Andrea, N. Muchadei, S. Chimanikire

