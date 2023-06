George Charamba Says Savior Kasukuwere Has Filed His Nomination Papers Through A Lawyer

Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba through his controversial Tinoedzazvimwe1 Twitter account has confirmed that Independent Presidential candidate Savior Kasukuwere has filed his nomination papers.

Posting on Twitter, Charamba said;

Well, he has filed through a Harare lawyer; dudunya mari wangu!!!!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Tinoedza Zvimwe (@Tinoedzazvimwe1) June 21, 2023

